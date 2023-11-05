No interview, no comment, no analysis: Fiorentina does not speak after the 0-1 defeat against Juventus, a defeat due to Fabio Miretti’s early goal. There are therefore no Viola members ready to answer journalists’ questions, for a decision that the club justified with an official statement.

The note

“With respect for all the people present and not present – we read on the club’s official website -, Fiorentina, on this difficult evening for all the inhabitants of Tuscany, makes no statements”. For this reason the only official voices heard at the Artemio Franchi in Florence are those of Juventus’ opponents.