Dutch companies appear to be circumventing sanctions against Russia on a large scale. Turkey has become one of the favorite shortcuts to get products banned for Russia into the country, Statistics Netherlands has calculated. And the Russian army made several attempts again on Sunday to advance on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.
For the first time in French history, a sitting Justice Minister goes on trial
French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti is on trial, accused of conflict of interest. The process, which began this Monday and...