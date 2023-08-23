Everything about the Italian team: from the starting line-up to set-piece takers, up to buying advice, everything you need to know about the Viola

Parisi And Beltran they represent excellent prospective signings, in line with the strategy adopted by the Italian and the Viola management: two strong players for each position, in continuous competition for a starting shirt. Also Sabiri, after his loan to Sampdoria, he will undermine Bonaventura and Barak. It remains to be seen whether, despite the arrival of Arthur, the coach will insist on the Castrovilli experiment in front of the defence. In attack, the hierarchies are all to be defined: the newcomers Nzola And Beltran they compete for a place in the centre, Ikoné (slightly favourite), Sottil, Kouamé and Brekalo will alternate on the wing. It’s in the door Christensenarrived from Herta Berlin, which threatens Terracciano.

who to take and who to avoid — The certainties are Dodo (6.15 by FM in 2022/2023) and Nico Gonzalez (7 networks and 6.77 of FM), but for the latter watch out for the English sirens. Most others, on the other hand, do not have guaranteed ownership. In numerous leagues, buy Bonaventure together with one between Sabiri and Barak can prove to be a smart move. Better to avoid central defenders.

possible surprises — Nzola, after the protagonist’s adventure with Spezia, he can aim for the definitive leap in quality: he knows Italian well and has all the credentials to play (and score) with continuity. It is also recommended (without exaggerating with the investment). Kayodeback from a great season with the Viola Primavera.

the probable formation of the Florentine — (4-2-3-1) – Christensen; Dodo, Milenkovic, Quarta, Parisi; Arthur, Mandragora; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Beltran.

ballots — Christensen/Terracciano in goal, Parisi/Biraghi as left full-back, Mandragora/Castrovilli in midfield, Ikoné/Sottil and Beltran/Nzola in attack.

shooter hierarchy — Penalty kicks: Nico Gonzalez. Free kicks: Mandragora, Bonaventura, Biraghi.