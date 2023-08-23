On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22, in La Encantada Park, located in the capital of Zacatecas, in Mexico, an armed attack was recorded in which a policewoman was murdered, who was the current partner of the new Director of the municipal police of Villa Hidalgo.

It is worth mentioning that a little over two weeks ago, in that municipality, located in the southeast of the state, an armed group broke into the municipal command and raised five elements, for this reasonthe State Preventive Police took temporary command of that corporation and appointed a state police officer as the new director.

A few days later, after several search operations, the bodies of the five missing policemen were found in the municipality of Pinos.

This is what the authorities say

Regarding the murder of the policewoman, in his social networks, General Arturo Medina Mayoral, Secretary of Public Security of the state of Zacatecas, In addition to confirming the homicide, it also points out that said aggression “was recorded after various operations carried out in that region, where several generators of violence have been arrested; It will be the ministerial authority who carries out the corresponding investigation”.

The official mentioned that the report was received through the 911 Emergency System, which warned that in the vicinity of the Enchanted Park In the capital, there had been a direct assault with a firearm against a person, but it was later confirmed that it was an active element of the State Police.

Although no further information has been given about the fact, it has been reported that the victim had just left work.

