Could not miss theFiorello's irony about the fact that the Roman salute is no longer considered a crime during ceremonies or commemorations. “La Russa started saluting last night”, commented Fiorello this morning during the live broadcast of 'Viva Rai2'. “He was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder. On the report it actually says dislocation for Roman salute”, Glass adds amidst laughter from his office.

A comment on the confrontation between the Prime Minister and Matteo Salvini could not be missing. “Meloni beats Salvini. Now we need to see at how many degrees… Degrees of washing!”, jokes the showman, laughing. “Among other things, it almost seems like they are playing Monopoly. Salvini wants Basilicata, Meloni exchanges it for Marche and relaunches: I'll give you Parco della Vittoria, just stop it!”. But it doesn't end here and Fiorello continues unstoppable. “There are also tensions between Salvini and Zaia, who both belong to the Northern League camp and therefore… they compete to see who has it further North!”.

There was also irony about the meeting between Meloni and von der Leyen in Forlì. “Not everyone is happy with the meeting between Meloni and the President of the European Commission, between these two blondes… Just think that the bond with our Government is so strong that Giorgia's brother-in-law, Francesco Lollobrigida, combed his hair like von der Leyen”.