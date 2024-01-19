Via ResetEra, a user reported the list of PS Plus Extra games that they will be removed from service February 2024. You can see the images just below, which reveals the ten titles:

Tacoma

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Tekken 7

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown

Oninaki

Lost Sphear

I am Setsuna

thomas wa alone

Hue

Lost Word Beyond the Page

The section shown is the one called “Last chance to play” which indicates PS Plus Extra games being removed from the service on PS4 and PS5. Of course, it's possible that there are other games ready to be taken down, but that's all we know for now.