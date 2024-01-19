Via ResetEra, a user reported the list of PS Plus Extra games that they will be removed from service February 2024. You can see the images just below, which reveals the ten titles:
- Tacoma
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Tekken 7
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
- Oninaki
- Lost Sphear
- I am Setsuna
- thomas wa alone
- Hue
- Lost Word Beyond the Page
The section shown is the one called “Last chance to play” which indicates PS Plus Extra games being removed from the service on PS4 and PS5. Of course, it's possible that there are other games ready to be taken down, but that's all we know for now.
Which PS Plus Extra games to play first
Among the titles being removed, our suggestion is to prioritize shorter games to take full advantage of the service. PS Plus Extra subscribers should give Tacoma a try, if they are interested in sci-fi themed narrative works, but also in Thomas Was Alone, a small platformer with a simple aesthetic but with a surprisingly story (and dubbing) touching. Hue is also a good color-based puzzle platformer.
Tekken 7 it could instead be an opportunity to try the fighting game, and then perhaps immediately move on to Tekken 8.
#Extra #Ten #games #removed #February #here39s #play
Leave a Reply