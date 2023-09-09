There is no way back. Fiorella Retiz spoke with Magaly Medina and decided to confess about the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro that occurred in April 2022. Let us remember that the presenter called Miyashiro a “manipulator” and even assured that he “ruined her life.” After this, the model reported that she is receiving threats from those around ‘Chino’, so, through her lawyer, she stressed that they will take protective measures before the Ministry of Women itself. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about the protection measures adopted?

Last September 8, the defense of Fiorella Retiz, Claudia Zumaeta, appeared on the set of the popular ‘Urraca’ to clarify the situation in which her sponsor finds herself. The lawyer maintained that the former ‘La banda del Chino’ reporter feels vulnerable because of the threats she has been receiving for several days when she talked about ampay with Miyashiro. Along these lines, it was Magaly herself who confirmed that the communicator is requesting help from the authorities.

“Fiorella is currently in communication with the Ministry of Women, because the guarantees she is asking for are from this ministry”Medina said.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about Aldo Miyashiro?

Fiorella Retiz also appeared on the set of Magaly Medina days ago, in order to specify all the unknown details of his ampay. The influencer told everything she talked about with Miyashiro after the images of the two of them kissing were broadcast on national television.

“I said several rude things to him, I felt very attacked, I kept fighting with him, I told him that he was the worst, that I regretted having ever met him in my life and that he had really ruined my life,” held.

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence,Contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free.which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Likewise, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays). The population can also file a complaint through theChat 100.

