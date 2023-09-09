Football | The match of the African championship tournament is going to be played in Marrakech, despite the earthquake

A qualifying match between Congo and The Gambia is scheduled to be played in Marrakech.

Moroccan The qualifying match for the African Championship tournament is going to be played in Marrakech on Sunday, despite Friday’s earthquake. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

More than a thousand people have died in the earthquake in Morocco. The epicenter was about 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech. Part of Marrakech’s protected old town has reportedly been destroyed.

A qualifying match between Congo and The Gambia is scheduled to be played in Marrakech. The Gambia does not have its own stadium that meets international standards, so the match will be played in Morocco.

Playing the match causes confusion among the teams, as the coaches say the players are traumatized. In addition, Morocco’s own qualifying game has been cancelled, even though it is further away from the epicenter.

“We have been told that Sunday’s game will be played. It’s strange that Morocco’s game has been cancelled, but not ours”, the Gambian coach Tom Sainfiet told Reuters.

Those who continue from Morocco’s group to the final tournament are already clear, so the game is meaningless. Instead, in the game between Congo and Gambia, both are fighting for the second place in the group and the place in the final tournament.

Reuters according to the team’s players slept next to the swimming pools of their hotels after the earthquake. According to the coach, the atmosphere is dark and everyone is scared.

“We’ve been out for 13-14 hours now,” Sainfiet said.

Reuters could not reach representatives of the Confederation of African Football to comment on the matter and to confirm information about the playing of the game.