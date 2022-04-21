The ampay broadcast last Monday on the Magaly Medina program where Aldo Miyashiro is seen kissing Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal sharing with Fiorella Méndez, continues to generate repercussions. For now, the driver of “La banda del Chino” publicly acknowledged his mistake on Wednesday night, while the sports commentator has not yet ruled on the recent events.

However, the journalist related to the former Sporting Cristal soccer player spoke this Thursday in the America edition today through Christian Dominguez. The press woman denied the facts reported by ‘La Urraca’ and assured that it was not the first time that she had slept in that department, and that Vanessa Químper was fully aware of it.

Fiorella Méndez assures that it is not the first time that she has slept at Óscar del Portal’s house

“ I had the opportunity to leave him a delivery that he asked for for his family, he cried all the time and told me: ‘friend, I fell asleep because I work with them (Oscar and Aldo)’. It is not the first time that they have been working until late at night. In addition, she pointed out: “I fell asleep and I didn’t even see the images of Aldo.” That coincides with the disclaimer that Aldo Miyashiro said when he specified that they were asleep when it happened ”, indicated the cumbiambero.

As recalled, Christian Dominguez and Fiorella Mendez They maintain a friendly relationship that was born when the reporter was married to Pedro Loli. For this reason, the singer helped her so that her statement can be known to viewers.

Fiorella Méndez assures that Vanessa Químper knew about the meeting with Miyashiro

After Domínguez’s first statement, Brunella Horna launched a questioning that surprised her teammates. The young model asked if Óscar del Portal’s wife, Vannessa Químper, knew about the meeting with Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz. At that moment the artist received a message that ended up settling the doubt.

“Fiorella Méndez just wrote to me because she is watching the program. She says: ‘Yes, Óscar’s wife knew, the girl who works at Óscar’s house was also there,’ ” she revealed to her companions.