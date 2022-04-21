Friday, April 22, 2022
Britain In Britain, Parliament approved a proposal to open an inquiry into the actions of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

April 21, 2022
The investigation is investigating whether Johnson deliberately misled MPs in a so-called partygate riot.

In Britain on Thursday, the lower house of parliament approved a proposal by the Labor Labor Party to open an investigation into the prime minister Boris Johnson actions.

No opposing positions were presented in the lower house. During the conversation, several members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party ruled out this use and made it clear that Johnson did not enjoy their support.

Johnson was fined last week for a party at his official residence during the time of the corona restrictions. Johnson has apologized for the party and denied that he had deliberately misled Parliament when he previously denied breaking the rules.

Johnson, who is visiting India, again denied on Thursday that he had misled Parliament. He also said he did not intend to resign but to fight in the next election, which is likely to have at least two years to go

