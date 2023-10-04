Tongo He was always proud of the achievements of his seven children, one of them is Fiorella Gutiérrez, who applied to the National University Federico Villarreal (UNFV). She is the second heir to the popular ‘Le Tongue’, like her sisters Gladys and Madeleine Gutiérrez, has been recognized for her profession: writer, since to his credit he already has two published books and received the world award for excellence from the Hispanic World Writers Union in 2020.

Months after his father’s death, Fiorella Gutierrez He realized his talent for music, especially for singing, an ability that has been encouraged by his mother Gladys Lupinta. After that, the 38-year-old has focused on continuing with the peculiar style of ‘tonglish‘, created by Abelardo Gutierrezbetter known as Tongo.

Who is Fiorella Gutiérrez, Tongo’s daughter who will continue her father’s legacy?

The second heir of the family Gutierrez Lupinta He pointed out in an interview for the program ‘Mande qué mande’, that he not only studied the career of Language therapybut also She has worked as a nurse, actress, dancer, painter, writer and is now a singer. In that sense, the young woman stated that she has all the characteristics to continue her father’s career.

“Since I was little I have liked music, it is what I learned from my grandparents, my father and my mother Gladys. And, now “Why not present myself as Tonga if I have all the characteristics of my father, both in appearance and voice.”said the singer, who has just released her song ‘Dynamite’, by BTS, adapted to ‘Tonglish’.

Fiorella Gutiérrez has stood out in writing and painting. Photo: Fiorella Gutiérrez/Facebook

In addition, Fiorella Gutierrez He stated that all his siblings are his father’s successors, as is the case of Cint G and Madeleine, who stand out in music, since he considers them “the most wonderful in the world.” “I think my family is the most talented, we are all proud of each other and we support each other,” she said.