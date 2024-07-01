“Thanks to the synergistic work carried out together with patient associations and the Lazio Region, we now have tools available to support diabetes therapy that allow us to adopt an innovative approach to managing the disease. A new method which can be used in patients on insulin therapy – in single administration or who undergo less than three administrations per day – these low-tech glucose monitoring devices It is an epochal step because it gives us the possibility of monitoring the glycemic profile of patients throughout day and not as an instant photograph”. Vincenzo Fiore, president of AMD Lazio, said this to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of the prescriptive lines of devices for glycemic monitoring adopted by the Lazio Region, among the first Regions in Italy to reimburse the devices that replace the finger prick for people with diabetes.

In patients on insulin therapy “we expect that the progress of the disease will certainly improve – explains Fiore – It is a generational change because in many cases, especially in the suburbs and in the local area, often the non-use of these devices still leads to the traditional use of the glycemic diary which is outdated. With these devices we can better redefine the treatment objectives and consequently carry out a more appropriate therapy”. Furthermore, “the other innovative aspect is the opening of the use of these devices in patients with type 2 diabetes who have a high cardiovascular risk”. An “epochal change, because it gives us the opportunity to verify and improve the educational process and to make the patient more aware of his disease state. With these tools, one month a year he will be able to verify how the glycemic profile changes in relation to the what it does from a physical point of view and the nutrients it feeds on”, he concludes.