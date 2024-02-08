Finland extends the closure of its borders with Russia

The Finnish government announced today, Thursday, that the border with Russia will continue to be closed for another two months, until next April 14. This measure also means that it will still not be possible to submit asylum claims at border crossings.

Finland, which borders Russia to the east for a distance of about 1,340 kilometers, gradually began closing its border crossings with Russia last November.

The government in Helsinki explained that “under the current circumstances, this is a necessary and proportionate measure, as immigration poses a serious threat to national security and public order in Finland.”

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants currently residing near the border on the Russian side, waiting for the opportunity to enter Finland,” Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.

Finland is a member of the European Union and, since April 2023, it has been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).