PLAION PICTURES announces the arrival of FAR EAST CHANNELa channel dedicated to oriental films available from today on Prime Video. We will be able to take advantage of it well 7 day free trialafter which we will be able to subscribe to the channel at the price of €6.99 per month.

The catalog is truly rich thanks to great classics such as the first chapter of RINGUhorror saga based on the novels by Koji Suzukiand more recent films such as Drive My Car Of Ryusuke Hamaguchiwinner of the Academy Award for Best International Film in 2022.

We find out further details thanks to the press release released by the company.

FAR EAST CHANNEL, THE NEW CHANNEL DEDICATED TO GREAT EASTERN FILMS LANDS ON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS. THE TEMPLE OF ASIAN CINEMA OPENS ITS DOORS!

No holds barred fights, breathtaking thrillers and touching love stories are just part of the wide offering offered by Far East Channel, which includes the most critically acclaimed films but also pure entertainment titles. Far East Channel is the new proposal from the distribution company Plaion Pictures, which has always been attentive to the latest trends in the cinematographic universe and among the pioneers in expanding its offering to an increasingly demanding and specialized audience.

Milan, 8 February 2024 – Plaion Picturesthe Film division of Plaion, a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital entertainment products, is pleased to announce that Asian cinema has a new home on Prime Video Channels thanks to the thematic channel Far East Channel. In recent years, in Italy as in the rest of the world, oriental cinema has been the protagonist of a new boom, as evidenced by the increasingly numerous titles capable of making inroads among spectators, rewarded at the box office and often becoming real media sensations . Far East Channel was born precisely with the need to respond to this evident market demand, proposing itself as a point of reference for the public looking for best production from the Far Eastcapable of telling life in all its meanings in a unique way, whether it is delicately paying homage to its poetry or bringing to light its splinters of madness.

There are many unmissable films already on the channel, with a catalog that will grow every month thanks to a constant refresh of new releases, great classics and hard-to-find titles. Among the titles already available, Snowpiercerapocalyptic thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, master Korean director of the award-winning Parasiteswith Chris Evans (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Knives Out) and Tilda Swinton (Asteroid City, A Bigger Splash). But also Drive My Carwinner of the Oscar for Best International Film in 2022, and Ringuthe first chapter of the iconic Japanese horror series based on the novels by Koji Suzuki, which revolutionized the genre, becoming a worldwide pop phenomenon and inspiring famous Hollywood remakes. Far East Channel can also boast thrilling action films such as Huntstarring Jung-jae Lee, an actor famous for starring in the hit series Squid Game; IP Man, the first chapter of one of the most beloved martial arts sagas ever starring Donnie Yen; And I Saw the Devila hunt for the murderer driven by a strong feeling of revenge which sees among the protagonists the unforgettable Choi Min-sik of Old Boy. Fans will also be able to find stories capable of exciting and moving Family portrait with stormby Golden Lion director Hirokazu Kore'eda , a work with strong dramatic overtones that explores family bonds; Plan 75which transports viewers to a dystopian, melancholy future where a government program asks the elderly to submit to euthanasia, and Iron 3 – The empty housethanks to which Kim Ki-duk won the Special Director Award at the Venice Film Festival in 2004.

From today customers First will be able to subscribe and enjoy the contents of the channel Far East Channel as and when they want via PC, TV and the app Prime Video dedicated, with a 7-day free trial period through an additional subscription at €6.99 per month, with the possibility of canceling at any time.