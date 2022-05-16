The Finnish government yesterday announced its intention to join NATO, and in Sweden, the ruling Social Democratic party gave its go-ahead to a candidacy, paving the way for a joint application for membership.

Less than three months after the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Helsinki announcement marks a dramatic turnaround in Finland’s more than 75-year policy of non-alignment.

It is a historic day. A new era begins.

“It is a historic day. A new era is beginning,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The Finnish Parliament is due to examine the bill today, but it is estimated that a large majority supports the initiative.

A joint candidacy with Finland is “the best thing for Sweden and its security”, affirmed the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, after the meeting in Stockholm in which her party gave its approval to the application for admission. Today, the Swedish leader will go to Parliament to “ensure broad parliamentary support.”

Then, the Swedish government will make its decision, which would mean a change in policies of more than 200 years that have left the Scandinavian country outside military alliances.

The process of accession to NATO lasts several months and requires the unanimous support of the 30 members of the alliance. Turkey is the only country that has expressed its dissatisfaction with Finland’s possible entry into NATO.

According to the internationalist Jorge Yarce Tamayo, although Turkey has not directly expressed the veto, it has declared that it does not agree. conflict with their interests.

Vicente Torrijos, professor of Strategic Affairs at the Escuela Superior de Guerra, spoke in the same vein. “Turkey says that they have been permissive with the Kurdish militias and that threatens their national security,” he maintains.

And he affirms that although the request for admission is a significant step, the West must – in order not to leave them in Moscow’s sights – put conditions on the two countries that, in his opinion, have not exercised complete neutrality. “They have lived as Westerners, but they have behaved as allies of the Russians in practice, not needing to confront them and calling that neutrality,” he says.

On the other hand, faced with the consequences that this decision would have on the Ukraine conflict, Yarce assures that for Russia it means an increase in Western pressure on its borders and it could act militarily, although he sees it as unlikely.

The availability of resources that Russia has today… makes an armed response difficult at this time.

“The availability of resources that Russia has today, the accumulation of economic pressures that are causing a dent in its finances and the wear and tear that its forces have already suffered make an armed response difficult at this time,” he says.

