The Paraguayans fired prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, the victim of an attack at the hands of unknown persons in Colombia and who is now a symbol of the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking in his country.

An extensive caravan of vehicles accompanied the hearse through the places closest to the affections of the prosecutor, who died on Tuesday on a beach in Cartagena de Indias, where he was spending his honeymoon with his wife, Claudia Aguilera.

The first stop in the procession was the stadium of the official’s favorite club, Guarani. There, the Paraguayan flags mixed with the gold and black banners of the Asunción group.

Fans wearing team jerseys and waving white handkerchiefs greeted with songs the passage of Pecci’s coffin, whose body arrived in Paraguayan territory on Saturday after being transferred on a commercial airline from Cartagena de Indias.

The line of cars led by three white hearses then headed to the San José parish, which 15 days ago was the scene of his wedding to Aguilera, who is expecting a baby. He was later taken to Colegio San José, where Pecci graduated in 1995.

The caravan, which had departed from the Parque Serenidad Memorial, arrived at the Recoleta cemetery, where dozens of the country’s historical figures rest. His remains were buried in the pantheon of his family.

“He did not give up, he fulfilled his duty,” said Francisco Pecci, in a few words, before the coffin of his son, whom he said is considered a hero, patriot or martyr.

"In any case," he added, "the people in general, people understand that they killed him, unfortunately, they killed him, because he annoyed many people with his honesty."

“In any case,” he added, “the people in general, people understand that they killed him, unfortunately, they killed him, because he annoyed many people with his honesty.” Although he admitted that many ask for justice, he was hurt that no one returns the victim’s life. “We will always miss him,” he said.

For the death of Pecci, who was part of the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Drug Trafficking, President Abdo Benítez decreed three days of mourning.

EFE (Asuncion)