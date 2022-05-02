War Russia Ukraine, Helsinki is in a hurry to join the Alliance

There Finland he has no hesitation, he wants to enter the Born and is in a hurry to finish this one operation. The threats of the Russia they are concrete for this Helsinki has decided to speed up the process to officially start the procedure for joining theAtlantic Alliance. There Finland will decide the May 12 whether to apply for membership of the Born. The newspaper Iltalehti reports, quoting government sources anonymous. The government driven by Sanna Marin has decided not to wait for the summit of the Born to be held at the end of Junebut to speed up the accession process.

The announcement, writes the newspaper, will take place in two phases: first with the statements of the president Sauli Niinistowhich will give its approval to join to the Atlantic Allianceand then with the vote of the parliamentary groups that will give the ‘go ahead‘to the application for membership. There Finland meanwhile he has also terminated a contract with the Russian Rosatom for the construction of a nuclear reactor in the north of the country, a Pyhajoki. The reason, explains the Finnish consortium Fennovoima in a note, is the war in Ukraine “which exacerbated the risks of the project”. Fennovoima also evokes the “heavy delays and the inability “of Rosatom to” carry on “the worksite.

