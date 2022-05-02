As announced by Prime Video these days, the season 14 of BLEACH is preparing to enter the catalog of the next streaming platform May 25exactly one month after the arrival of the previous two seasons.

Bleachadaptation of the famous manga by Tite Kubo known to all fans, it ended by now in 2012, after 366 episodes and 16 seasons. BLEACH season 14 consists of 50 episodes (from 266 to 316), ranging from chapter 340 to 423 of the original manga.

The manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo (stage name of Noriaki Kubo, 44, born in Fuchū in Hiroshima prefecture) is considered one of the greatest hits of the famous weekly container Shonen Jump, with over 120 million copies sold worldwide. Waiting for that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War give to the television adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki A worthy conclusion, Prime Video continues to offer us the chance to relive the events of this famous and controversial anime with this fourteenth season coming in late May. There are only two seasons left to the conclusion of the anime transposition, the fifteenth and sixteenth, but we do not yet know when they will be made available on the Amazon streaming platform.

Source: Amazon Prime Video