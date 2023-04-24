The words of Gianfranco Fini, who invited Giorgia Meloni to openly take a stand against fascism in view of the celebrations for April 25, were received with iciness within Brothers of Italy: “Tell them without ambiguity and reticence that the Italian right is dealing with fascism he did it all the way when the National Alliance was born”. “Fini stimulates Meloni to close the circle and stop the controversy by making Fiuggi’s theses his own with strength and clarity”, reiterates a man who was very close to the former president of the Chamber quoted by Republic.

For her part, the premier has been moving for some time to defuse tensions in view of tomorrow, inviting her followers to avoid controversy and to be present at the celebrations. Tomorrow she herself will be at the Altare della Patria together with Mattarella.

The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida clarified how Fini’s words were received within the majority party: “He is often exploited by the left. I hope it’s in good faith but I don’t know his secondary goals and I don’t even care. The only certainty is that Giorgia Meloni has succeeded in what he has not been able to achieve. Certainly it would be ungenerous not to mention that at the time the role played by Fini was certainly important, but many good things – continues the minister – correspond to other less noble ones which frustrated many results obtained. Everyone has the story of him and everyone should know what is the time of him ”.

