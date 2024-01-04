The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction by the Russian Aerospace Forces of an ammunition depot near Zhovtnev

Operational-tactical aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia destroyed an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkov region. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the storage facility belonged to the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. It was located near the village of Zhovtnevoe.

“Manpower and military equipment were also damaged in 117 districts,” Konashenkov assured.

Earlier, on January 1, the Russian military struck an enterprise producing Ukrainian drones near the city of Chuguev in the Kharkov region.