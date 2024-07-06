A total of 61 African migrants They were located yesterday Friday on a rural property in the community of Diez in Culiacán, after a citizen report was made through the emergency lines due to alleged deprivation of liberty.

This is how elements of the State Preventive Police responded to the call and went to the scene, where they were able to find 58 adults and three minors old.

Thanks to a police officer who spoke English, he was able to communicate with the migrantswho revealed that they were traveling on a bus headed to the northern border, but the truck broke down.

For its part, the Department of Public Security of the State of Sinaloa He said the migrants certified that they were not deprived of their freedom, because they had rented the property to take a break while the vehicle they were traveling in was repaired so they could continue their journey.

Because migrants who are originally from African countries could not prove their legal stay in Mexico, the elements of the Migration’s national institute (INM), prepared the transfer of the undocumented immigrants to their base in the port of Mazatlán.