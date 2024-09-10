Signatures of 151 members of the Chamber appear on request delivered to the president of the Senate; 31 opposition senators supported

The impeachment request against STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes was signed by 151 deputies. Congressmen from the opposition to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) delivered on Monday (9.Sep.2024) the request to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In parallel to the document in Congress, a virtual petition gathered around 1.4 million signatures to remove the minister by Monday night (9.Sep).

Find out which deputies signed the impeachment request against Moraes (click on the columns to reorder by name, party, state and position; to open in another tab, click here):



The request was delivered to Pacheco with the signatures of the deputies and other citizens. The opposition senators decided not to sign the document because it is the Senate’s exclusive responsibility to judge this type of process.

However, 31 senators spoke out in favor of the judge’s dismissal. The data comes from the Voto Senadores website, created by the opposition.

Find out which senators declared support for Moraes’ impeachment (click on the columns to reorder by name, party, state and position; to open in another tab, click here):

UNDERSTAND

The impeachment process gained momentum among the opposition after messages were made public indicating the unofficial use of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to support investigations against Bolsonaro supporters when Moraes was president of the Electoral Court. The blocking of X, ordered by the judge on August 30, also increased pressure on the minister.

The delivery was made by deputies and senators in person at Pacheco’s office, in a political gesture. The objective is to pressure the senator from Minas Gerais to move forward with the request for Moraes’ impeachment, since the analysis of the request is the responsibility of the Upper House. The request will still be filed in the Senate system.

Upon receiving the request from the Bolsonarists, Pacheco said that he will have a “reasoned decision” that will consider “technical and political criteria”.

The request is led by the deputies Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Carol DeToni (PL-SC) and Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) and judge Sebastião Coelho.

Although many deputies support the impeachment of Moraes, this has more symbolic than practical political weight. The impeachment process of STF ministers must be initiated in the Senate. If Pacheco decide to move forward with the process, the trial will be the sole responsibility of the senators, without the direct influence of the deputies.

This digital newspaper published that the Pacheco’s chance of scheduling the request is “zero”. Despite not participating in the analysis of the dismissal of Supreme Court ministers, the signatures of the deputies put pressure on the senator to take some action.