Carraro, after his wife Mara Venier, also had to undergo surgery on his right eye “out of solidarity”.

We talked a lot about the “national Mara” and the operations she had to undergo to regain normal eye health. But after Mara Venier, her husband Nicholas Carrara he had to undergo major surgery. Fun fact: he also had to undergo eye surgery.

With a Instagram poststhe film producer shared the very delicate news with his fans, although always keeping a light and joking tone. “What does it mean to truly love your wife? To have surgery on the same eye a few days after her,” Carraro wrote, accompanying it with a photo of himself. In the shot he could only appear with a bandaged eye, as a faithful companion to his wife Mara, even in difficult moments.

Recently, the host of Sunday Invery excited before returning to the small screen, told ‘Corriere della Sera’ about the difficult period linked to her eye problemwhich has had a major impact on his state of mind. Carraro, in fact, also had to undergo surgery on his right eye, jokingly stating that he did it out of “solidarity” with his wife.

The reference is to the operations that Mara Venier had to face due to a sudden retinal hemorrhage. In an interview, the presenter explained that she recently underwent her third eye operation, and that two more await her to fully recover her sight. Mara Venier told the newspaper about the difficult moment she is experiencing:

One Monday evening, while watching TV, I realized that I could only see half the screen. I closed my left eye and discovered that I could not see anything with my right eye: everything was black. The next morning I was already in the operating room.

Although he has improved somewhat, his vision remains blurry at the moment. With his morale a little low due to the necessary recovery he will face, the Work always consists of a precious distraction. Mara Venier also confirmed that the next season of Sunday In it will be the last: “This time it’s true: it’s a promise I make to myself.”