Students in grades nine to twelfth will receive the results of the final exams for the 2023/2024 academic year tomorrow, Wednesday, according to the schedule for announcing the results for all academic levels, which was recently announced by the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The schedule indicated that the announcement will begin today at exactly 10:00 AM with the announcement of the results of the twelfth grade, as well as the results of grades nine to eleven on the same day at exactly 4:00 PM, while the results of grades five to eight will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) at exactly 10:00 AM, and for grades one to four at exactly 4:00 PM.

Students can obtain and print their results according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting from 8 pm until 12 am, depending on the classes and the timetable accordingly.

The Student Evaluation Policy Guide for the Academic Year 2023/2024 stated that the certificates of twelfth grade students include the results of the group subjects. AThe estimates are written in letters and percentages, and the results of the group materials B With grades written in letters and not included in the student’s final average, in addition to the total and final grade average for all subjects in the group A .

Regarding the policy of issuing certificates to twelfth grade students, the guide explained that certificates are issued electronically and can be accessed through the response code. (QR code)The academic certificate is attached electronically to the student’s file through the Emirates Schools Establishment’s systems in the format PDF .

It is permissible to print the academic certificate for all stages, and it is also permissible to issue the twelfth grade certificate on official paper bearing the Emirates Schools Establishment’s letterhead for use outside the country. Students can submit a request for this service through the establishment’s website, and it will be sent to them by a delivery company.

The Foundation called on parents of students to review the student performance evaluation policy available on the Foundation’s website. www.ese.gov.ae In order to identify their standards and the extent of their children’s academic progress accordingly.

The institution finally announced the date of the re-examinations and make-up exams, as the make-up exams will begin on June 20 and continue until June 26, 2024, while the re-examinations for the end of the academic year will begin on July 8 and continue until July 12, 2024.

The Foundation explained that the make-up exams target students in grades three to twelve who were unable to take the final exams due to their absence with an acceptable excuse or as a result of technical problems that prevented them from taking the exam, while the re-examinations target students who did not achieve a passing grade in one of the group’s subjects. AFrom the fourth grade to the twelfth grade. The institution set the minimum passing score at 50% for fourth grade and second cycle students and 60% for third cycle students..