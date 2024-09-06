According to CNJ data from 2018, the city’s penal colony is one of 4 model women’s prisons in Brazil, but there are records of overcrowding

Digital influencer Deolane Bezerra was arrested on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) during an operation by the Pernambuco Civil Police station. Her preventive detention was maintained by the Pernambuco Court during a custody hearing held this Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Deolane will be held at the Bom Pastor Women’s Penal Colony, as will her mother, Solange Bezerra, who was also arrested in the operation.

The mega-operation, called “Integration“, targeted a criminal organization specialized in illegal gambling and money laundering. Seap-PE (Ressocialização de Pernambuco) reported that Deolane Bezerra will be held in a reserved cell for security reasons, as she is a well-known figure with more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

GOOD SHEPHERD COLONY

The Recife Women’s Penal Colony, located in the Iputinga neighborhood, west of Recife, holds provisional prisoners. They go there after presenting themselves at police stations. In 2014, the OAB Pernambuco visited the prison and registered problems of overcrowding inside the cells. According to the local authority, Bom Pastor housed 897 women at the time, a number three times greater than its capacity (up to 270 inmates).

The OAB also reported that, during the visit, many complaints were heard and cases were heard in which women reported mistreatment, hygiene problems and also problems with the food.

After 4 years, the CNJ (National Council of Justice) published a search in 2018, which classified Bom Pastor as one of the 4 model women’s prison units in Brazil. The survey took into account good practices in serving women, especially in relation to imprisoned and breastfeeding mothers.

In 2022, the CNJ released a new report about prisons in the state of Pernambuco. The survey found that Bom Pastor had, at the time, an occupancy rate of 190%. In total, there were 542 inmates, divided into 3 pavilions and 45 cells. The prison offers 285 places. The Recife Women’s Penal Colony was opened in 1945, being the 2nd oldest in the Pernambuco prison system.

DEOLANE ARRESTED

The influencer was arrested on Wednesday (September 4) in a mega-operation against a criminal organization specialized in illegal gambling and money laundering. Seap-PE (Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration and Reintegration of Social Security of Pernambuco) reported that she will be held in a reserved cell to ensure her safety.

In the operation, luxury goods such as cars, real estate, planes and boats were seized, in addition to the freezing of financial assets. Here is the full of the process (PDF – 26 MB).

In a handwritten letter posted on social media, the influencer stated that, once again, she is “suffering a great injustice”. According to her, all her taxes are paid.

“The prejudice and persecution against me and my family is notorious, but all of this will serve to prove once again to all of you that I do not and have never committed ‘crimes’” […] “Forget” that the mother is caged… “Just to relax””he wrote.

FANS ASK FOR FREEDOM

Deolane Bezerra’s fans went to the Recife Women’s Penal Colony on Wednesday (September 4) and, in support of her, in front of the place, they shouted “justice” and asked for his release.

Watch (7min46s):

MEGAOPERATION

In total, 19 arrest warrants and another 24 search and seizure warrants were issued during the operation involving Esportes da Sorte, called Integration. The warrants are served in several locations, such as Recife (PE), Campina Grande (PB), Barueri (SP), Cascavel and Curitiba (PR), and Goiânia (GO).

In addition, assets and valuables were seized, financial assets were frozen and other precautionary measures were taken. All were issued by the 12th Criminal Court of the District of Recife.

Among those investigated in the operation is the CEO of Esporte da Sorte, Darwin Henrique da Silva Filho. He and his wife, Maria Eduarda Quinto Filizola, turned themselves in this Thursday (September 5, 2024) to the Civil Police of Pernambuco.

