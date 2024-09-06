United States | Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested

United States|The father is accused of 14 crimes.

Stateside The father of a 14-year-old student suspected of shooting at a school in the state of Georgia has been arrested. According to Reuters, the arrest is related to the shooting incident.

The father is charged with 14 crimes, two of which are related to manslaughter.

Four people were killed and several injured when a gunman opened fire at a high school on Wednesday. The police informed that two of the dead were students and two were teachers.

Central Criminal Police FBI told that it questioned the suspect and his father in May 2023 because it had received several reports of online school shooting threats that included images of weapons.

The father said at the time that he owned guns meant for hunting and his son could not access them without supervision. The boy denied the allegations of school shooting threats.

It is still unclear how the suspect got hold of the gun on Wednesday.

The student suspected of the shooting was arrested immediately after the shooting. In the state of Georgia, according to the authorities, he will be charged and tried as an adult.