With a countdown to the sound of “Evidências”, New Year’s Eve in the capital of SP will feature uninterrupted metro operation

The New Year's Eve party on Avenida Paulista, in the center of São Paulo, will kick off the city's 470th anniversary celebrations. Read the celebration details:

SHOWS

A stage set up between Haddock Lobo and Bela Cintra streets, with references to notable places in São Paulo – such as Estação da Luz and Catedral da Sé –, will host shows from 5pm this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023). The countdown to the New Year will be done to the sound of “Evidence”, from Chitãozinho and Xororó, and the fireworks display will last 10 minutes, with brighter fireworks and less noise. Check the schedule:

4pm: Opening to the public;

5pm: DJ Cranmarry;

6pm: Zezé Di Camargo;

7pm: Ton Carfi and Paloma Possi;

8pm: DJ Cranmarry;

9pm: Claudia Leitte;

10pm: DJ Cranmarry;

11pm: Chitãozinho and Xororó;

00:30: Baile do Simonal invites Léo Maia, Ellen Oléria and Ivo Meirelles;

01:50: Grêmio Recreativo Cultural Escola de Samba Mocidade Alegre.

ACCESS

Traffic was completely closed on the stretch of Avenida Paulista between Teixeira da Silva and Consolação streets at 8pm last Saturday (Dec 30, 2023) and will only be reopened at 6am on Monday (Jan 1, 2024).

SUBWAY

The metro will run uninterruptedly from Sunday to Monday at stations on lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver.

The seasons Paraíso (lines 1-Blue and 2-Green), Brigadeiro and Trianon-Masp (Line 2-Green), will remain open for boarding and disembarking throughout the night. The other stations will remain open for boarding and disembarking until 2am on the 1st and, after that time, they will continue to operate only for disembarking.

Consolação station will close earlier on the 31st, at 4pm, for safety reasons, only reopening at 4:40am on the 1st. The alternative for passengers to disembark will be to use the transfer area to Paulista station (Line 4-Yellow).

On the 1st, all stations start operating at the usual time, at 4:40 am.

BUS

The change in the routes of 48 bus lines accessing Avenida Paulista began at noon this Sunday. They will return to normal at 6am on Monday. Passengers will be able to access the road through points on roads such as Rua da Consolação, avenues Rebouças, Dr. Arnaldo and Brig. Luís Antônio and Alameda Santos. Click here to check the changes.

Both on the 31st and the 1st, the “Zero Tariff Sunday” will be in effect, which came into force on December 17th this year on all Sundays.

There will be 4,800 buses available, all free of charge. From midnight to 4am on the 1st, Noturno lines will operate normally at the main points and terminals.

SECURITY

Policing will be reinforced with around 1,600 Military Police officers. Throughout the area between Haddock Lobo and Bela Cintra streets there will be teams on foot, on motorcycles and in vehicles, as well as BMCs (Mobile Community Bases). The PM will also use helicopters and drones.

The Civil Police will maintain police stations specialized in serving tourists at the Congonhas, Guarulhos and Viracopos airports on duty, operating 24 hours a day during New Year's Eve. The 1st Tourist Police Station will also be open from 8am to 8pm on Sunday and Monday. The unit is located at Rua Tenente Alberto Spicciati, nº 200, in Barra Funda.

In addition, there will be support from the Fire Department, the Technical-Scientific Police, the Municipal Civil Guard, the São Paulo Metro and Via Quatro Security Corps and CET (Traffic Engineering Company).