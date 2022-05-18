Mexico City.- The accelerated growth of the media and technology, without forgetting the expansion of social networks, has made it necessary for people to create more than one password to have access to different accounts, which are often forgotten.

However, there are people who put the same password on all their accounts or want them to be easy to remember.

According to a study carried out by Nord Pass, a platform dedicated to storing codes, there are a number of passwords that are used quite frequently. In the case of Mexico, these are 1234, hello, Mexico, America, password, among others, which are relatively easy to crack even by the least experienced hacker.

Other of the most used passwords in Mexico and that are easy to crack by Hackers are: chivas, abc123, princess, pokemon, naruto, cruzazul and metalica.

Most used passwords in Mexico and easiest to steal. NordPass

Similarly, another of the common password patterns in the country are those that use a combination of proper names and alphanumeric sequences such as “abcde”. Just as they are easy to remember, they are also easy to figure out.

The most viable way to avoid information theft is to generate passwords that exceed a certain number of characters. In addition, it is important to create a different password for each account so that if one is cracked, hackers do not have access to all your accounts in social networks and financial institutions.

In case you have easy-to-crack passwords, it is important to consider changing them to prevent information theft.