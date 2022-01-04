And the Spanish sports newspaper, Marca, said that Haaland, 21, will determine his destination, starting next season, on January 31.

The Borussia Dortmund administration had asked Halland to reveal his future plans, amid speculation that he would play the remainder of the current season only with the German team, and then leave at the end.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the two Spanish clubs, are the two most prominent clubs in the race to obtain the services of the rising striker at the speed of the rocket, although the royal club is closer to resolving the deal, given the faltering financial situation of its rival and traditional rival.

“Marca” said that Barcelona president Joan Laporta will have to develop a special plan that includes selling a number of the team’s players, if he wants to secure the necessary liquidity to include Halland, unlike Real Madrid, which is financially stable.

Haaland has a contract with Dortmund that extends until the summer of 2024, but the two parties agreed that the player would be able to leave next summer if he received an attractive offer.