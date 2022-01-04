In the United States, a record number of cases of coronavirus were detected – more than a million. About it informs Johns Hopkins University.

It is noted that on January 3, 2022, 1,082,549 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country. During the same day, 1688 patients died.

In the United States, over 56 million people have become infected during the entire pandemic, of which about 827.7 thousand people died.

Earlier in January, the director of the US National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, predicted an increase in hospitalizations in the country due to the emergence of the omicron strain. According to him, the likelihood of a sharp increase in hospitalizations of patients due to the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus remains, although so far this indicator is growing at a much slower pace than the number of detected cases of infection.