From December 2024, all new phones and many other electronic devices must work with the same charging cable. All new laptops will also have the same connection, but this arrangement will only apply from April 2026. This was decided by Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs and Climate) in response to a European directive that was adopted last year.
#Finally #bullet #church #December #phone #charged #cable
“Please, I'm Marcelinho Carioca”, ex-player told kidnappers
In an interview with “Fantástico”, the former athlete said he received several threats and was afraid of being killed Former...
Leave a Reply