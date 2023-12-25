A 35-year-old man died this Monday in A Coruña as a result of a shot fired by a National Police agent to try to prevent the deceased from hitting him with an iron bar, according to the police version collected by Europa Press and Efe. The event occurred around ten o'clock this morning in the A Grela industrial estate, where a National Police patrol went after receiving notice from several passers-by that a man who was extremely violent was breaking with a blunt object. the windows of some vehicles.

According to various police sources, the police asked the man, who was “very aggressive” at all times, to stop his behavior, but he refused. The agents initially tried to subdue him using an electric gun, but the large amount of clothing the subject was wearing made the attempt to knock him down using a discharge useless. During the confrontation, the individual knocked down an agent. Once on the ground, the police officer fired his service weapon when he saw how the subject lunged at him, apparently with the intention of hitting him with the bar he was carrying. The shot caused the death of the aggressor. Sources from the Unified Police Union (SUP) have assured that the deceased had “numerous police records.” The last one, supposedly from Friday, for an attempted attack on an agent.

Stabbed at dawn

It is the second violent death that has occurred in the Galician city in just over 24 hours. In the early hours of Sunday, a 22-year-old young man died from a stab wound to the chest that affected his heart during a fight in the center of the city, at the confluence of Juan Flórez and Sinfónica de streets. Galicia. Investigators, who analyze the images recorded by the security cameras of nearby establishments, point to the main hypothesis of the death as a brawl for reasons still unknown between a few people, possibly only the perpetrator and the victim. On Sunday, the Police searched for the weapon in the garbage containers near the scene of the incident.