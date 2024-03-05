From extremely conservative dinosaur to progressive: you want this brutal EV for your door.

The big problem with many electric cars is that the emphasis is on 'being electric'. Cars that identify themselves as electric can be a huge irritant. Now there are also good cars with an electric motor, regardless of the drive.

It is also the case the other way around. If the Tesla Model 3 had a 2.0 four-cylinder and 300 hp for 42 grand, it would still be a top mobile. But while that car still radiates to be electric, you don't have that at all with the Dodge Charger Daytona.

This brutal EV is chance also electric. Or better said, you can possibly get it with an electric motor. To make it clear, there are two types of Chargers. The Charger Daytona is ALWAYS electric. The Charger Sixpack always has a combustion engine.

Dodge Charger Dayton: the brutal EV

The Dodge Charger Daytona has two electric motors. It starts with the RT with a total of 500 hp from two engines, driving all four wheels. A version with 670 hp (the Scatpack) is above that. The battery pack is 100.2 kWh in both cases.

According to Dodge, the Charger Daytona has a near-perfect 50-50 weight distribution. Disadvantage: the weight is extremely high: 2,648 kilograms. It is also a large device: its length is 5.18 meters and 2.14 meters wide. That is considerably larger than a BMW i5, but smaller than an i7. The car is on it STLA-Large platform.

PowerShot and Performance Packs

The Charger Daytona R/T can travel 510 km on a battery, the Charger Daytona Scatpack can only travel 418 km. By the way, both powers include 'PowerShot', a kind of overboost function that you can only use for 20 seconds. After that it drops by 40 hp in both cases. To make things even more confusing, you can also get performance packs with more power from the factory.

If you miss the Hellcat or Demon versions, there's good news. There will also be one Dodge Charger Daytona Banshee with 800V architecture (the others are 400V). That has to be the strongest muscle car ever. It has a gearbox with two transmissions. Indeed, just like a Porsche Taycan has!

Gasoline six pack

The Dodge Charger Sixpack has a turbocharged inline-six engine. This produces 420 hp or 550 hp. The fastest variant (yes, that is the one with 550 hp, duh) sprints to 96 km/h in 3.3 seconds (partly thanks to the available four-wheel drive) and that is simply very fast. In fact, you won't be able to get much faster without spending an extreme amount of extra money. There will definitely not be a V8.

Are there any more nice surprises? Of course! The Doge Charger Daytona replaces both the Challenger (coupé) and the Charger (sedan). You can also choose from a four-door version. Or rather, we should say five-door, because the rear hatch is a big deal in both cases: the entire window goes up with it. Handy, huh?

The interior has also been adjusted and improved. There was no other way, because the previous generation was really bad with ridiculously cheap plastics and crappy stickers. That really wasn't possible. The design looks sleeker, a lot more modern and it also looks more high-quality in the Dodge Charger. Well done!

Then the prices: the Dodge Charger with six-cylinder is available from 41,444 euros (converted). The electric variant costs 46,069 euros. These are American prices and without the 'destination charge' and 'dealer markups'. It offers prospects for the Netherlands, because no BPM is charged on the electric version. So does that mean we can finally drive a Charger?

