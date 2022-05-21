More and more analysts are watching closely peculiar economic conditions of Russia post-invasion of Ukraine. While Western sanctions do not seem to have affected the performance of the ruble, whose value has risen rather than collapsed (the credit goes to the governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, able to ‘manipulate’ the currency to resist the impact isolation), on the other hand it is difficult to maintain technological industrial standards without the contribution of globalization.

Rather than trying to modernize from within, taking advantage of the autarchic climate, Russia focused on war actions could try to save resources by using outdated technologies. “The interruption of Western supplies is an imposing shock heavy consequences and immediate. The biggest problems relate to car manufacturing, something that was not doing very well in the Soviet Union as well. The departure of Renault, which sold its assets to the state for a ruble, poses a serious problem, because no one really knows what to do. The alternatives are to look for a partner in China who can make the cars, go back to producing old brands and models, or use the factories to produce something completely different (but at that point it is not known where the cars will come from). One thing is certain: the Russians will have more expensive and poorer cars, that is, less safe. With a decree dated May 12, due to the lack of components from the West, the government lowered the standards for the production of vehicles: the abs, the airbag, the seat belt pretensioner will no longer be mandatory. And the environmental standards also revert to the 1988 requirements, thus allowing the production of vehicles as well Euro 0“, Reports the Newspaper.

Economically, in reality, it will not be a saving: importing cars and aiming for integration with foreign countries had represented advantages for modern Russia, also in terms of jobs. In the past, the USSR auto industry appeared unprepared and late. Furthermore, to start an important internal production, it will be necessary to recover many raw materials and components that are now ‘blocked’ by sanctions.