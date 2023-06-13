The Ronald Garros is a tournament that tests the skills of some of the best tennis players of the moment. In addition, it is the second Grand Slam of the year, after the Australian Open. This Sunday, June 11, the grand final was played and Novak Djokovic emerged champion and achieved his 23rd Grand Slam.

A curious fact about this tournament is that it has one of the most sought-after trophies in the world of sports. This is known as the Cup of the Musketeers. It has this name in honor of the four Frenchmen who managed to end the American dominance in the Cup in 1927.

René Lacoste, Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon and Henri Cochet were the stars of the golden age of French tennis. These tennis players won 6 consecutive editions of the Davis Cup (1927-1932). In addition, between them they managed to add 10 Roland Garros titles.

This tournament has some curious facts that perhaps are not so well known by people. Below we will tell you about some of them.

Rafael Nadal in the 2022 final.

Who is your youngest salesperson?

The tennis player Michael Chang has been one of the people who has lifted the Musketeers Cup in Paris. The American of Indochinese descent lifted his only Roland Garros at the age of 17, becoming a milestone, in 1989, when he defeated Stefan Edberg.

On the other hand, the youngest winner is Monica Seles, who was champion at the age of 16. In the 1990 final, the Yugoslav beat Steffi Graf, who had already been the Roland Garros champion.

What is your longest game?

There are three parties that have stood out in this aspect in recent years in this competition. The first one was between Farbrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement in 2004. The winner was Santoro and it lasted around 6 hours and 33 minutes.

The second corresponds to the victory of Paul-Henri Mathieu over John Iner, it lasted 5 hours and 41 minutes in 2012.

Finally, Álex Corretja’s match against Hernán Gumy that lasted 5 hours and 31 minutes.

What is your shortest match?

The protagonists of this story are the German Steffi Graf and the Soviet Natalya Zvereva in 1988. In just 32 minutes, the German humiliated her rival with a double 6-0.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

