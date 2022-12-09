Kate del Castillo thrilled her local fans with unpublished photos of “La reina del sur 3″ in Peru. The actress came from Cusco to celebrate the appearance of the Imperial City in the Telemundo television series. However, the plot must continue and its chapter 36 is about to be released. Below, we leave you more details.

“La reina del sur 3” is one of the most popular series on Telemundo. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo Internacional

“The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 36: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can see “La reina del sur 3” starting at 8:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” with Kate del Castillo?

“Queen of the South 3”, whose story is now a political thriller with Kate del Castillo, can be seen exclusively through Telemundo. In this way, you can use the channel’s TV signal, the channel’s official website or its mobile app.

Likewise, it is possible to connect to the plot through YouTube, since Telemundo usually releases several of the chapters on their official accounts, although the episodes are usually not complete.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

Telemundo: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the Telemundo channel, you can use its website or its mobile application to connect with the plot of “La reina del sur 3”.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “La reina del sur 3”. Photo: Telemundo/@katedelcastillo

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

After a long wait, “La reina del sur 3” can finally be seen on Netflix. The chosen date is next December 30.