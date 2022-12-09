“Vendetta“. A new trailer of Final Fantasy XVI was shown to the The Game Awards 2022 and this looks like it will be the title keyword. With a series of cutscenes and various gameplay frequencies, the new chapter in the pivotal saga of Square Enix it shows itself in a dramatic and gloomy tone like never before. All the images shown are accompanied by the release date, now officially revealed; Final Fantasy XVI will be released in PlayStation 5 exclusive the June 22, 2023.

