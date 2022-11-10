“There is room in the background” seems to have ignored certain characters, including the Gonzales Pachas family. Of course, the fans do not forget and thousands demand his return, especially that of yoni, the character played by Joaquín Escobar. Will Reina’s son return? It could be a possibility.

In an interview with “Love and fire”, Escobar CONFIRMED that he has had approaches with América TV and his fans motivate him to resume his role. “I would love it for people, for so much love.” VIDEO: America TV.