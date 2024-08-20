Square Enix has announced that the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17, priced at €49.99. Along with the standard version of the game, a “Complete Edition” will also be released for €69.99, which will include the base game and the downloadable content “Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide.” For those who want to try the game before purchasing, a free demo is already available that allows you to play the initial section.

Progress made in the demo will carry over to the full version of the game, allowing you to continue your adventure without having to start over. Final Fantasy XVI originally debuted on PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023, to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. Now, with the release on PC, Square Enix aims to reach an even wider audience by offering a complete and compelling gaming experience on new platforms.