According to an interview, the creative director of Final Fantasy XVI, Kazutoyo Maehirorevealed that the new chapter in the long-running series will have more of a playable characteralthough this may be limited to a specific section at the beginning of the game.

According to what he revealed, at the beginning of the game the players will check a character who is not Cliveanswering a question asked him about supporting characters by Final Fantasy XVI. This makes us understand that yes, we will be controlling another character, but that it will probably be for a short session and that it will simply be a secondary character.

This news to the membership it tells us very littlebut confirms that for almost the entirety of the adventure – unless comments on other controllable characters have been deliberately omitted – players will fight as Clive, anytime, anywhere. in the company of the other characters that will be part of the party.

As of now we know what the anticipated Final Fantasy XVI is approximately 95% completeand therefore, before the expected date of the official launch arrives, we could soon expect the arrival of the game demo (as already anticipated by Yoshida), even if in practice it is very likely that this trial version will be put available during the next year.