Deportivo Cali was playing in Montería the last option to qualify for the semifinal home runs of the League, after Santa Fe’s defeat against Nacional and Medellín’s draw against Once Caldas, which gave him a small illusion.

But that small window of illusion closed this Friday, when those led by Jorge Luis Pinto could barely draw 1-1 against Jaguareson date 19 of the 2023-I League.

Although, for now, Cali is two points behind the eighth, Junior de Barranquilla, the direct duels between several applicants (Medellín vs. Pasto and Junior vs. Pereira) close, in practice, the door to fight for a place among the eight.

It is the third consecutive elimination of Cali in the League, counted from the second half of 2021, when the team was champion by the hand of Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel.

This was the game in Montería

In the 23rd minute of the match, the opening of the scoring arrived. Brayner de Alba, a Jaguares midfielder, finished off from midrange but his shot went in the direction of Uruguayan Cali goalkeeper Kevin Dawson. The goalkeeper could not contain the ball and on the rebound, José Armando Mendoza took the opportunity to push it.

The second half of the commitment was flatter and did not have clear chances for the teams. Pinto tried to turn the result around and changed the tactical drawing after the break. With Daniel Mantilla in the field, the visitor gained offensive volume

After insisting on Jorge Soto’s goal with several deflected shots, Cali achieved a fundamental unity. In the 86th minute, when the game already seemed closed, Daniel Mantilla did not give up the ball and after a run to the final line, he sent the cross to Andrés Arroyo who appeared from the second sector to accompany the play and define with goalkeeper Dawson beaten .

With this result, Jaguares moved away from the bottom of the table and will have to play a difficult match as a visitor the next date. The feline team will visit Águilas Doradas with the aim of adding points that will allow them peace of mind in the table, but it could also complicate the classification of those led by Lucas González.

Deportivo Cali, for its part, will receive Boyacá Chicó, a team that has great chances of being in the next stage of the league, at home.

