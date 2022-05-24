SQUARE ENIX announced that thanks to the new patch of FINAL FANTASY XIV the players they will no longer be disconnected due to inactivity. During the launch of the expansion ENDWALKER in fact, the software house had implemented an automatic disconnection system for all players who have been inactive for more than 30 minutes, in order to reduce waiting times due to long queues to access the game servers.

Another very important new feature of this patch is the implementation of many improvements to the PvP system of the game. The software house has indeed modified the Job Actions of some of the classes present, with the Black Mage which has suffered significant buffs to damage done and a reduction in the time of use of skills. Also it was improved Crystalline Conflict matchmaking systemwith further improvements coming in the coming months.

I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more information about the 6.11a patch in The Lodestone.

Source: SQUARE ENIX