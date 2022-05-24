The America club is looking for a striker for the next tournament and at the time it was thought of bringing one with the characteristics of an international ‘Killer’ such as Edinson Cavani, but the reality is that the high cost of the player complicates this signing to the Liga MX team.

Throughout these semesters, the Eagles of America suffered from forcefulness in their attack and that forces the Coapa team to be able to look for a reference in the lead that can help them be a more productive team.

The arrival of the Uruguayan striker from Man UtdEdinson Cavani, it is very difficult for him to be in America, since being a player of international stature, the value of the player is very high and in order to materialize this signing, he would put America very short in his portfolio.

According to the journalist Alexander Orvananosthe azulcrema directive sought to probe the possibilities of obtaining the services of elements such as Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, however the high cost forced them to dispense with that idea.

Edinson Cavani has a salary of 15 million euros a year with Manchester United and in view of this, in order to bring him to America in Liga MX, the player would be earning a salary of more than five million dollars.

It is not impossible to pay this figure for Club América, but at the moment the club is seeking not only to strengthen its lead, but rather other points and in the event of closing such an expensive signing, it would leave the team hands tied to look for more options.