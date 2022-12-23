Over a month after its announcement, here’s what SQUARE ENIX has officially come to announce that the patches 6.3 of the highly played online title FINAL FANTASY XIII will be released on January 10, 2023and will carry the subtitle Gods Revel, Lands Tremble.

What awaits players in this update? With its debut, it will be possible to engage in various new activities including main story missions, an alliance raid, a trial, and more. But that is not all!

while waiting, until December 31stit will be possible to take part in the seasonal event Starlight Celebrationwhich will offer new items including the mount Starlight Steed. This will be followed by the event Heavensturnfrom1 to the January 16thwhich will provide some interesting rewards.

Below you can find the trailer of the upcoming patch, followed by the press release with all the news in more detail!

FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 6.3 – Gods Revel, Lands Tremble

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE: A NEW TRAILER FOR PATCH 6.3, RELEASING JANUARY 10 During the end-of-year festivities, you can enjoy new editions of the Starlight Celebration and Heavensturn seasonal events LONDON (December 23, 2022) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced in a new episode of its Letter from the Producer LIVE show that FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online patch 6.3, titled "Gods Revel, Lands Tremble," will be released on Tuesday, December 10. January 2023. Thanks to the new trailer you can see what awaits you at the launch of patch 6.3, which includes various new activities, including new main story missions, an alliance raid, a trial and more. Updates planned for patch 6.35 have also been shared, including a new set of daily tribal quests and the next chapter in the Hildibrand saga. The patch 6.3 trailer is available at the following link:

https://sqex.to/S2deA Further details on the contents of patch 6.3 can be found below: New main story missions : in the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected new ally: Zero, a creature of the void with human features. Zero will return to the Source for some time together with the Warrior of Light, and, having recovered from the most recent Trials, the two will prepare to continue their search for Azdaja. However, a terrible threat stands in their way…

: in the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected new ally: Zero, a creature of the void with human features. Zero will return to the Source for some time together with the Warrior of Light, and, having recovered from the most recent Trials, the two will prepare to continue their search for Azdaja. However, a terrible threat stands in their way… New side missions : You will be able to continue Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and Tales of Newfound Adventure.

: You will be able to continue Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and Tales of Newfound Adventure. New 8 player trial : A new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty.

: A new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty. New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay P1P6 (Unreal) : As usual, the false commander is looking for new daring and daredevil stories. To fulfill his requests, you will have to go back in time to your incredible battle with the eikon Sophia. The memories are still very clear, and you will find yourself facing divinity again, with your life hanging in the balance…

: As usual, the false commander is looking for new daring and daredevil stories. To fulfill his requests, you will have to go back in time to your incredible battle with the eikon Sophia. The memories are still very clear, and you will find yourself facing divinity again, with your life hanging in the balance… New 24 player alliance raid : Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne.

: Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne. New Raid Ultimate (patch 6.31) : Challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the new Ultimate battle, which will be released two weeks after patch 6.3.

: Challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the new Ultimate battle, which will be released two weeks after patch 6.3. New dungeon (Lapis Manalis) : a visit to an abandoned village hidden in the heart of the Garlemald mountains, where the inhabitants once practiced the reaper arts, will prove to be much more eventful than expected. What will you discover?

: a visit to an abandoned village hidden in the heart of the Garlemald mountains, where the inhabitants once practiced the reaper arts, will prove to be much more eventful than expected. What will you discover? Updates to the Duty Support system : Support for the remaining dungeons from the Heavensward™ main story (The Great Gubal Library, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, The Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol and Baelsar’s Wall), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs.

: Support for the remaining dungeons from the Heavensward™ main story (The Great Gubal Library, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, The Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol and Baelsar’s Wall), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs. Updates to the Island Sanctuary : various general improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more.

: various general improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more. Updates to the Gold Saucer : New Leap of Faith map.

: New Leap of Faith map. Various updates: a new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer changes, a new Crystalline Conflict PvP arena, new custom deliveries and more. Patch 6.35 will also include: New Tribal Quest “Loporrits” : New daily quests for Disciples of the Land.

: New daily quests for Disciples of the Land. New Deep Dungeon (Eureka Orthos) : The long-awaited successor to the Palace of the Dead and Heaven on-High.

: The long-awaited successor to the Palace of the Dead and Heaven on-High. Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures .

. Update to Manderville Weapons. You can also participate in the Starlight Celebration seasonal in-game event until December 31st. In this adventure, you can obtain seasonal items, including the new Starlight Steed mount. Plus, you can also celebrate the New Year in-game with the annual Heavensturn event, which will run from January 1st to 16th and will include some very fun rewards. Finally, data center players in North America can now use the four new Worlds that have come out along with the new logical data centerer, called “Dynamis”. Available November 1, this addition will help ease even more congestion during peak periods for an ever-growing player base and will expand even further in the future. For more information, visit The Lodestone: https://sqex.to/Ro9we

