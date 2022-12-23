Dancing with the Stars, the words of Milly Carlucci on Selvaggia Lucarelli, Iva Zanicchi and Montesano

“I find it miraculous that a thematic programme, a dance competition, a talent show, after 17 years still creates so much interest and divides Italy into a cheer between Guelphs and Ghibellines”. Milly Carlucci wanted to take stock of Dancing with the Stars 2022. She did it, on the eve of the final, at Corriere della Sera. “Heating ourselves up in controversies is typical of our Latin passion. And I’m also happy to have renewed Rai 1’s audience, we are strong among young people and graduates. Because when it comes to TV, quality matters, but the market decides whether you go on the air or not”.

“Was VAT Zanicchi to be contained? Iva is Iva, she is an extraordinary woman with a great sense of the show, she knows very well when she has to stop, she is instinctive and at the same time very rational, she is a living oxymoron, she knows the audience well. It is okay that she uses non-living room terms because people in life do not talk like in living rooms ”, she explained.

Then on the insult (“tr***”) addressed to Selvaggia Lucarelli: “A wrong word came out and she understood that she had gone too far: she apologized in every possible way, with great humility. An 80-year-old lady who goes around all the programs to apologize seems to me to demonstrate that she is neither arrogant nor opinionated“. The other judge, Guillermo Mariotto, had defined the Domani journalist as “a monkey that throws excrement at everyone”: “Mariotto has created a very iconic image. It has its own theatrical way. But who are we after all? A group of friends who tease each other and say things even over the top, but in the end they are friends. We all play the game of television that doesn’t change the destinies of the world. It is a game to entertain that ignites passion, we Italians like to take sides and divide ourselves, our maximum expression of the city is the derby, Coppi and Bartali, black and white”, commented Milly Carlucci.

For many, the “everyone against Selvaggia” kicked off on the Saturday night show, an idea not shared by the hostess: “Selvaggia undoubtedly stands out, but the whole jury is made up of people with great character and that’s what is needed to make television. There is a technical juror (Carolyn Smith) and an opinion jury made up of explosive personalities who, with their articulate reasoning – explained Milly Carlucci – also intercept what is said at home. We are varied, it is our wealth. Was Lucarelli to be supported? I truly think we have the best jury in the world. In this game I am third, it’s not up to me to reprimand, they are good at dealing with each other “.

Finally, a comment on the Montesano case, first targeted for his no-vax positions and then expelled for wearing a T-shirt praising the XMas: “Montesano’s was a very desired choice because it was the opportunity to have an artist who made the history of TV and cinema, TV and theatre. And throughout the program he has brought us this great value. I cannot express myself on the events that defined his exclusion, it is a company decision and I am sticking to the choices made by Rai “, he concluded.