Final Fantasy VII Remake has recently arrived on PC, and while some modders have taken advantage of the opportunity to add new content to the work with their work, in some cases changing certain mechanics with the aim of improving them, there are those who obviously decided to make a nude mod of Tifa.

We are talking about one of the characters who from the very beginning made fans go crazy, among other things the recent protagonist of an all-Italian senate scandal, where a hentai was projected by a hacker, and which is now shown unveiled throughout the series. duration of the game.

Tifa’s nude mod by Final Fantasy VII Remake shows the usual awkward behavior of the community, which after donating new designs to the beloved fighter and friend of Cloud, has decided to proceed with this embarrassing operation, among other things easily downloadable by all users on PC (you can forget the download link, Editor’s note).

Fortunately, the true fans of the game will continue over the months to aim to enhance the best parts with new mods, waiting for news on the much talked about part 2, of which fortunately we will receive news within a short time.

It must be said that the port was not exactly perfect at launch on PC, since many users would have expected better from this new version of the Cloud adventure, but while the developer is working to improve several aspects, c ‘is who has already managed to find some tricks to solve some problems, such as the one concerning the framerate.

We just have to wait to find out how the community will be able to improve the potential of the game through the development of new mods, hoping not to have to witness other bad work like the one that is the subject of this article.