Tetsuya Nomura recently revealed that Sephiroth can be considered a protagonist of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthnews that has led some fans to speculate about the character’s possible redemption.

One of the biggest changes Final Fantasy VII Remake makes compared to the original game is how Sephiroth was handled. If in the title released in 1997 Sephiroth, in the first part of the game, it barely appeared in the opening section of Midgarin Final Fantasy VII Remake his presence was definitely more full-bodied.

So far we have had several pieces of evidence that suggest this will also happen in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as we have seen Sephiroth appearing alongside Cloud in the debut trailer and some gameplay footage showing it how playable character for the first time in the series.

Tetsuya Nomuraduring an interview given to Shacknews, stressed that his role in the story will be much more important than in the original game. To confirm this, Nomura then defined Sephiroth one of the protagonists of the title. Here are his words on the matter:

Nomura says Sephiroth can be considered a protagonist in FF7 Rebirth? Excuse me, Nomura, WHAT? I’m so ready for the Sephiroth redemption arc 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9E06CazBZ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 3, 2023

As for Sephiroth, an extremely popular character, I’m very curious to know what makes him so interesting in the eyes of fans, because I hear this opinion very often. I’m sure it’s mainly because of his design, but perhaps there’s something about his background that holds a particular fascination for many players and that’s what makes him an iconic character. And so, for Rebirth, I think that in addition to Cloud, Sephiroth can also be considered a protagonist for this title.

Although some fans are showing concern that this could make Sephiroth more heroic than what was seen in the original work, it must be specified that this it doesn’t necessarily mean that the character will become a positive figure in the story.

All things considered, in the history of storytelling we have seen many negative characters be protagonists, and this could also be the case with Sephiroth. But confirmation or denial of this will only come when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.