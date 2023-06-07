













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will adjust its combat system with everything and new characters

For example, we already know that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it will be much more open and explorable that Remake the moment you leave Midgard. We could already get a good idea that this was going to happen with the game with its first trailer, but we didn’t understand how much.

However, ffvii rebirth it also promises an adjustment in the combat system. You have to admit that the system introduced in Remake was already very good, especially since it created a kind of modern mix with the classic and you could spend hours using it.

Teruki Onda, the director of the Battle section, says that “In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, new companions will join you in battle and you will be able to cooperate more closely with your team members than ever before.”.

The idea of ​​having more interactions with the characters you control was already very good in Remake, now Rebirth seems to take this section to a new level. On the other hand, will they refer to Sephirot in the subject of new companions? Could it be that we will see other characters from the original game?

Is it necessary to play the remake to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is inevitably a sequel to ffvii remake. Many wonder if they had to play the first title to enjoy the second part.

Motomu Toriyama, co-director of ffvii rebirth I declare that “They have already made the preparations so that the players who did not have a chance to play the first title can enjoy this installment ”.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first video game to do something. For example, God of War Ragnarok gives you a very brief introduction to the context of the story so that you can jump into the new game. We suppose it could be something similar.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first video game to do something. For example, God of War Ragnarok gives you a very brief introduction to the context of the story so that you can jump into the new game. We suppose it could be something similar.