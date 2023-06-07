A 43-year-old chief detective of the Belgian police has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential information to drug criminals. The man was released after questioning, but has been suspended for the time being. The detective of Moroccan descent knows the Antwerp drug scene like no other, but that doesn’t make him many enemies. Rumors about leaking information to friendly criminals have been circulating within the police team for some time.

