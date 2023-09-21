Mexicali, Baja California.- A man in possession of firearms and various doses of drugs as marijuana and methamphetaminewas arrested in the city of Mexicali by apeople from the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) and elements of Mexican Armyin an operation deployed in the Saltillo ejido.

The arrested man was identified as Ricardo “N”, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

That happened after attending an anonymous complaint made by a citizen to the line 089is specified in a bulletin.

The detention took place in the vicinity of Jalisco Avenue in the aforementioned Ejido, where a group of state agents had been deployed to follow up on a complaint that referred to an alleged drug sales point; They observed a man holding what appeared to be a weapon and was carrying a backpack.

Upon noticing the presence of the police, the man dropped the gun and backpack to the ground. for then runHowever, meters ahead it was reached and upon reviewing the objects he had left on the street it was confirmed that it was a backpack and a long gun supplied with six useful cartridges.

When searching the inside of the backpack, they found:

A plastic bag with 363 grams of dope .

. A plastic bag with 162 Ziploc-type bags that contained a substance similar to methamphetamine ( glass ), with a total weight of approximately 89 grams.

A revolver type firearm supplied with 5 useful cartridges.